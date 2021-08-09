Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKL opened at $172.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

