Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

