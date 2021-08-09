Canaccord Genuity Lowers Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $87.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $582,072 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 32.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

