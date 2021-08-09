Canaccord Genuity Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $555.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $515.00 to $555.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $497.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.86. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

