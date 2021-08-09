Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.11.

A number of analysts have commented on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after acquiring an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

ELY stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. 82,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,835. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

