California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Savara worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Savara by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Savara by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other Savara news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

