California State Teachers Retirement System Has $98,000 Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

AC stock opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.28.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock worth $846,325 over the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

