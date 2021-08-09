California State Teachers Retirement System Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Codiak BioSciences were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 238,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $476.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

