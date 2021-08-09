Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $288,974.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.21 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.