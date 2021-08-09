CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00136031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00145976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,109.75 or 0.99727025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.14 or 0.00776294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

