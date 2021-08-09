CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAIXY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

