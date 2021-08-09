Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 8%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 6,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,941,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

