Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading Up 8%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 6,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,941,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Separately, Cowen started coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51.
About Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
