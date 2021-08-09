Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

BURCA stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.45. Burnham has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

