BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.0205 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, BSCView has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $241,847.60 and $10,283.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00044956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00137820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.59 or 0.99886669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.39 or 0.00771852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

