BSCPAD Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $23.49 million and $65,056.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00147505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.59 or 1.00503806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00789202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.