BSCPAD Achieves Market Cap of $22.71 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $58,892.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00136031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00145976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,109.75 or 0.99727025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.14 or 0.00776294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

