Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.880-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.61 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.20.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

