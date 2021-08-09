Brookstone Capital Management Takes $274,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

