Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,658 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of PII opened at $131.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

