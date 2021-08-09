Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,624 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

