Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

