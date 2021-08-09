Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $25.72 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

