Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $223,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.83.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

