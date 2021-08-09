Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.23% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $37,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

