Brokers Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

