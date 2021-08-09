Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$73.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$101.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

