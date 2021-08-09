Brokers Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

