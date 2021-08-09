Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cominar REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Cominar REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cominar REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.