Brokers Issue Forecasts for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.87 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,122 shares of company stock worth $10,473,530 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.