Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) PT at C$141.57

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.44 and a 12 month high of C$141.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.