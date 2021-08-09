Brokerages Set Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target at $32.71

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of PECO opened at $29.59 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.