Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Target Price at $33.00

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PDCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.