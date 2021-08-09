Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $33.33

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 71,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,027. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
