Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $33.33

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 71,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,027. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

