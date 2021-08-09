Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $238.05

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,121,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,904,000 after purchasing an additional 169,164 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

