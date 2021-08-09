Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $238.05

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HCA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
