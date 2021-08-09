Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Price Target at $101.47

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04. Ball has a 1 year low of $73.59 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

