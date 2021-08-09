Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT at $25.85

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $25.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

