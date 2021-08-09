Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In other news, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,455. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.47.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

