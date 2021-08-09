Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.63. 55,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $788.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

