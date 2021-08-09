Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $63.16 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.94.

In related news, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $757,045.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,417,932.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

