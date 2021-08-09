Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

