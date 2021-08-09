Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.81 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.59.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.11. 3,074,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,454. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

