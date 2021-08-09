Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

DOCU opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -280.21, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $310.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.71.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

