Brokerages Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the highest is $3.06 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.27 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BLNK opened at $33.87 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

