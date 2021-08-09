Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.27). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNFT. TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

