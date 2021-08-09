British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Boosted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth approximately $16,416,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.