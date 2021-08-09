Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

MNRL opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.