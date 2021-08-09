Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.