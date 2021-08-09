Bridge Oracle Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and approximately $141,933.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00143823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00147761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.61 or 0.99620002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.19 or 0.00772594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

