Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.36 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

