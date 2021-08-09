Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.